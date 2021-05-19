Four rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel

Shafaq News/ Lebanese security officials said on Wednesday several rockets fired from south Lebanon toward Israel.

The Israeli army confirmed the news saying in a statement, “4 rockets were just fired from Lebanon at northern Israel, 1 of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome.”

In response, IDF artillery forces struck a number of targets in Lebanon.

“We are prepared for any scenario on any front.” IDF said.

Sirens warning of incoming rockets had sounded in Israel's lower Galilee region, east of Haifa.

Meanwhile, a military source told AFP that the four rockets were fired on Wednesday from near the village of Seddiqine in the district of Tyre, southern Lebanon without specifying who was responsible.

It is noteworthy that this is the third attack from Lebanon in less than a week.