Facebook Messenger People have issues sending messages

Shafaq News/ Facebook Messenger has crashed this afternoon across the world.

According to technology outage tracker website, Downdetector, the issue started at around 15:08 GMT, and is affecting users across Europe, the Middle East, and regions of East Asia and Russia.

While the reason for the outage remains unclear, of those who reported issues, 81 per cent said they were having issues receiving messages, while 18 per cent were struggling to log in.

There have been more than 15,000 reports of an issue with the app since 3pm, Downdetector said.

The main problem relates to people sending and receiving messages friends and contacts when using the app on mobile and on desktop.

But some are having issues with pictures showing up.

Facebook is yet to comment on the outage, although many frustrated users have taken to Twitter to discuss it.