EXCLUSIVE: Syria’s education system set for major reform

Shafaq News/ Syria’s education system requires urgent reform, but a structured, well-funded approach is essential, according to Mohammad Saed Qaddour, the Director of Education at the Syrian Ministry of Education.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News, Qaddour emphasized the need to modernize educational content to keep pace with scientific, technological, and political developments while removing ideological influences from the curriculum.

Curriculum Reform: A Long-Overdue Overhaul

Qaddour underscored the necessity of updating school curricula at least once per decade to reflect scientific and technological progress.

He acknowledged that Syria’s current curriculum is deeply influenced by political ideology, stating, “One of our priorities is to remove the glorification of the previous regime, which fostered dictatorship and personality cults. However, reforms must be meaningful, not arbitrary.”

Qaddour outlined the complex process of education reform, which requires training workshops, expert consultations, and a phased implementation strategy over four years. He warned against rushed changes, emphasizing that hasty reforms could lead to inconsistencies and gaps in education quality.

Private Education: Between Expansion and Monopoly

Discussing private education, Qaddour highlighted stark contrasts between opposition-controlled and regime-held areas.

“In liberated areas, private schools have expanded rapidly, offering competitive services and lower tuition fees,” he said, though he noted that the oversaturation of schools has led to underfilled classrooms.

Meanwhile, in regime-controlled zones, private education is monopolized by political elites and the wealthy. “This monopoly has led to overcrowding and inflated tuition fees, making education a privilege rather than a right,” Qaddour explained.

He called for strengthening public education to ensure accessibility and regulating private schools to prevent exploitation. “Education must be a fundamental right, not a commercial enterprise,” he stressed.

Tackling Illiteracy and School Dropouts

On illiteracy and school dropouts, Qaddour announced plans for a partnership with the Ministry of Culture to launch literacy programs for adults who are unable to return to school.

For younger dropouts, an accelerated learning system is under consideration. "By condensing academic years, students can quickly catch up with their peers and reintegrate into mainstream education," he explained.

Hijab: Between Tradition and Misconception

Addressing the controversy surrounding the hijab, Qaddour dismissed claims linking Islamic dress to extremism. "The fear surrounding the hijab stems from an illogical association with radicalism," he stated.

He pointed out that modesty has historically been a universal symbol of purity, referencing religious depictions of the Virgin Mary. “Modesty is not exclusive to Islam; it is a common principle across monotheistic religions,” he added.

Criticizing past government policies, he condemned Rifaat al-Assad’s forced removal of hijabs in Damascus, calling it an assault on personal freedoms. “Our goal is to uphold freedom of choice, not impose restrictions,” he asserted.