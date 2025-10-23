EU approves new Russia sanctions

Shafaq News – Brussels

European Union countries formally approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its war in Ukraine, the Danish EU Presidency confirmed on Thursday.

According to the statement, all member states had agreed on the sanctions package, highlighting that Slovakia, the last country to withhold approval, lifted its reservation.

With no objections expected, the Council is set to adopt the measures by today, noting that the sanctions include a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

We just adopted our 19th sanctions package.It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others.The EU is curbing Russian diplomats’ movements to counter the attempts of destabilisation.It is increasingly harder for Putin to fund this war. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 23, 2025

The Danish EU Presidency also confirmed that EU leaders examined a European Commission proposal to provide Kyiv with a €140 billion loan, secured against frozen Russian assets held mainly in Euroclear, a Brussels-based central securities depository. The loan would be released gradually under specific conditions.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stressed that Belgium had established three key conditions for managing the frozen assets, warning that the Commission’s plan could verge on near-total confiscation, given the narrow distinction between a compensatory loan and outright seizure.

De Wever further warned that the proposal could breach investment agreements between Luxembourg and Russia, urging Brussels to reject measures that might be interpreted as confiscation, secure legally binding risk-sharing guarantees across Europe, and ensure the immediate return of funds if Euroclear must release assets to Russia, particularly in the event of a peace agreement.

The EU action coincides with US sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, with Washington accusing Moscow of failing to engage seriously in peace talks over Ukraine.

Earlier, President Donald Trump canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, explaining that there was “no possible outcome.”