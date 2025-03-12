EU Parliament: Russia most critical threat

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the European Parliament called for urgent measures to bolster the EU’s security, identifying Russia, along with Belarus, China, North Korea, and Iran, as the EU’s most significant security challenges.

In a recently adopted resolution, lawmakers warned that Europe is facing its top military threat since the Cold War, urging EU member states and NATO allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons against Russian targets.

The parliament also called for faster decision-making during wartime or crises, and advocated for a stronger EU defense pillar within NATO that could act independently when necessary. Consequently, the MPs pushed for joint military procurement, the establishment of a Council of Defense Ministers, and a shift to qualified majority voting for defense decisions—excluding military operations.

To reduce reliance on non-EU countries, the resolution emphasized the need for stronger partnerships with allies and a more rapid acceleration of defense efforts. The lawmakers expressed support for the upcoming White Paper on the Future of European Defense, set to be released next week, and welcomed the ReArm plan aimed at enhancing military readiness.

With concerns over inadequate funding, lawmakers called for the creation of new financial mechanisms, such as European defense bonds, to expedite military investments.