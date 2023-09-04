Diplomatic accord lets Saudi clubs with Ronaldo and Neymar go to Iran for Asian Champions League

Shafaq News/ Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and their Saudi Arabian soccer clubs will play in Iran for Asian Champions League games this season because of improved relations between the countries.

The Asian Football Confederation on Monday praised “a groundbreaking agreement” between the Saudi and Iranian soccer federations that lets their teams host each other in home and away games instead of seeking neutral ground.

Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s team, is scheduled to play Persepolis in Tehran on Sept. 19. The return game on Nov. 27 will be played in Riyadh.

The 2015 Asian Champions League edition was the last time Saudi and Iranian teams faced each other on home turf in the group stage or knockout rounds.