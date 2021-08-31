Diarrhea kills 35 Nigerian in Gwoza

Shafaq News/ At least 35 persons have been killed so far by an outbreak of diarrhea in a border town in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, an official said on Monday.

The outbreak started at the weekend in Gwoza town, Borno State, and has killed at least 35 people so far, with 150 others hospitalized after showing symptoms of diarrhea, said Ibrahim Bukar, chairman of the Gwoza local government area.

Corpses, chemicals, and wastes have polluted most water supply sources in the border communities; hence they are not suitable for human consumption, Bukar said.

Bukar described the outbreak as one of the challenges faced by Gwoza and other border towns due to the lack of health and other facilities, saying Boko Haram destroyed the amenities.

Gwoza is one of the areas in Borno frequently attacked by the terror group Boko Haram.