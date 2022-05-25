Report

Deadly Afghanistan explosions rock Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif

Category: World

Date: 2022-05-25T18:05:35+0000
Shafaq News/ Three blasts tore through passenger vehicles in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine.

The blasts also injured 15 people, Mohammad Asif Wazeri, a spokesman for Balkh province's commander told Reuters.

Afghan authorities also confirmed another explosion at a mosque in Kabul which killed at least five people and wounded more than a dozen others, according to emergency officials.

Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that they had received five bodies from the blast and more than a dozen wounded patients.

Last month, ISIS claimed responsibility for an explosion at a Shiite mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif that killed or wounded at least 20 people.

Mazar-i-Sharif is home to many Shiite Afghans, who are mostly from the Hazara community and make up between 10 and 20 per cent of Afghanistan's population of 38 million people.

Source: The National

