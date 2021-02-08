Coronavirus’ prevention measures are affecting children’ mental health

Shafaq News / Coronavirus’ strict control and prevention measures are affecting children’ mental health, A German doctor warned, on Monday.

DW Arabia stated that the closed schools and game halls and the prevention of visits have affected the mental health on children negatively, which could need a long treatment program.

DW quoted Dr. Axel Gerchlauer the media spokesperson for the North Rhine department of the German Association of Pediatricians, as saying that he treated three children in his clinic that had cut off their arms, indicating that his phone did not stop from ringing as desperate parents asked for his advice.

Dr. Gerchlauer noted that the psychological problems affecting children have increased in recent months such as anxiety, Concentration Deficit Disorder, sleep problems, behavioral disorders and language delay, in addition to many children gain weight and use Internet excessively.

The Doctor said his country (Germany) will be in great need for psychotherapists for returning hundreds of thousands of children to the right track.

He advised parents and children to seek help when they need it.