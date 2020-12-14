Report

Coronavirus could be under control by “end of next summer”, BioNTech co-founder says

Shafaq News/ ” With the distribution of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and others, COVID-19 could be under control “by the end of next summer," BioNTech co-founder Prof. Ugur Sahin told Fox News.

“Hopefully we can roll out the vaccine very fast,” he told Fox News, “significantly reducing the hospitalizations.”

He said it will take the immunization of 30% of Americans with vaccines to start to see a difference. Sahin told Fox that could happen by next April. But he noted that people must have the injections.

Acknowledging anti-vaccine sentiment, he reassured Fox News that "the vaccine has an excellent safety profile.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday formally granted emergency approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, officially paving the way for widespread distribution of the long-awaited treatment.

 

