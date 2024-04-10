Changes expected for Turkish Ministers and Erdogan's Party leadership after Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to dismiss several ministers in the government after the Eid al-Fitr holiday following the defeat in the local municipal elections, according to Turkish channel Sözcü TV.

Earlier, the newspaper "Hürriyet" reported Erdogan's intention to make several changes in the cabinet and the leadership of the ruling Justice and Development Party after the election defeat.

Prominent opposition journalist Fatih Portakal stated that 3 or 4 ministers and some deputy party leaders will be dismissed.

"Let me tell you the names of those who will leave: the governor of Istanbul and the governor of Ankara will be dismissed after the holiday. Write it down: Hakan Ozkan and Osman Nuri Kabulcak, one in Ankara and the other in Istanbul. Erdogan will dismiss these two individuals in the coming days after the holiday," he added.

Erdogan held a meeting earlier with the leadership of the Justice and Development Party, stating that "the party could not achieve the desired results in the municipal elections due to shortcomings on the ground, and the results will be analyzed."

The repercussions of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party's decline in the previous local municipal elections seem to be emerging publicly. Turkish media outlets have revealed the possibility of the Party dismissing officials following its failure to regain the mayorships of Istanbul and the capital, Ankara.

Turkish media leaked the possibility of the Justice and Development Party isolating its vice president and local government heads within the ruling Party following its loss in the recent municipal elections, which showed progress for the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party, especially in key states like the capital Ankara, Istanbul, and Izmir.

Turkish media had also leaked reports of impending resignations in the ruling Party, led by Erdogan, following the Party's setback in the recent municipal elections and its failure to reclaim the mayorships of Ankara and Istanbul.

The Istanbul municipality presidency chapter for the ruling Justice and Development Party has been closed for another five years after Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the Republican People's Party, managed to oust the former minister and ruling party candidate Murat Kurum in the previous local elections.

Imamoglu has strengthened his political position as a potential presidential candidate in Turkey's 2028 presidential elections, especially as the current President of Turkey began his political career as the mayor of Istanbul before gradually advancing in his positions over the past two decades.