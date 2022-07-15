COVID mortalities surpass 6.5 million around the world

Shafaq News / A Reuters tally showed that more than 556.34 million people have contracted COVID-19 around the world, noting that 6,779,979 passed away from the complications of the virus.

The virus has been detected in 210 countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

The U.S topped the list with 98006317 cases and 1023329 mortalities, followed by India 43689989 cases and 525557 deaths) and Brazil (33076779 cases and 674482 deaths).

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries with 2396707 cases and 25261 mortalities, followed by Jordan (1702661 cases and 14069 deaths).