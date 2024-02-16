CENTCOM strikes Houthis area in Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) declared that it had conducted missile strikes in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

“On Feb. 15, at approximately 4:30 p.m., an anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. The missile was headed toward MV Lycavitos, a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned and operated bulk carrier. The ship reported no injuries but very minor damage in the attack and continued its voyage.” CENTCOM said in a statement.

“Additionally, between the hours of 3:10 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted two self-defense strike against three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.” The statement added.

CENTCOM said these actions “will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels.”

The Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, started their operations in the Red Sea, preventing all Israeli or Israeli-related from passing through Bab Al-Mandeb.

The group said that all its operations are in solidarity with the Palestinians and against the Israeli aggression against Gaza, which has killed so far about 30,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

The Yemeni group, which controls most of Yemen, including the vital capital, Sanaa, is a key player in the region and a main part of the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance. This umbrella includes Iraqi factions, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions.