Britons claim bizarre side effects after getting AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine

Shafaq News/ Britons claim AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine has caused them to lose teeth and develop flatulence, Daily Mail reported.

The UK's drug regulator, which polices the safety of Covid jabs, has also had reports of inoculated Brits being left screaming, yawning or crying afterwards.

Officials ask people to report any health issues they have had after being vaccinated in case a serious side effect does crop up. But the 65-page list of alleged reactions is full of oddities.

According to Daily Mail, some of these are even more common than actual medical problems. Rare brain blood clots that scared German regulators were reported five times, while six people reported 'teething' and 42 claimed crying was a side effect.

Bosses at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) say 'the suspected reactions described in this report are not proven side effects of Covid vaccines'. But they are kept on record in case any later do turn out to be linked.

The bizarre list of side effects comes from Yellow Card reports given to the MHRA, which assesses the safety of the vaccine as it is rolled out.

It has so far kept track of all the potential side effects that happened among the first 11.7million people to get the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in the UK.

The reactions include common side effects like headaches, fevers and muscle pains which have all been reported thousands of times and are known to be normal, affecting more than one in 10 people and clearing up on their own.

More serious health problems or causes of death are also included, such as stroke, heart attack and sepsis – although none have been linked to the jab.

The reason that severe illnesses and deaths are recorded on the vaccine report is to make sure they don't happen more often than they do in the normal population.

This type of monitoring allowed the MHRA to respond quickly last week to claims the jab causes blood clots, and it could prove they weren't happening unusually often.

As well as these side effects and medical issues, people strangely also report normal things that happen to them after the vaccine or even changes to their private lives.

Two people reported that they had retired after getting the vaccine in submissions to the Yellow Card system.

One person reported 'tobacco user', suggesting that they had taken up smoking and attempted to link that to the vaccine, while another reported their diet had failed.

Five Brits said they had been bitten or stung by an insect, 42 reported crying bouts, and three said they were left screaming.

Physical effects that were more closely related to medical issues but seem extremely unlikely to be linked to a Covid vaccine included excessive blinking (one), eyes changing colour (four), growing teeth (six) and losing teeth (one).

Thirty-nine people said they lost weight after the vaccine compared to three gaining weight.

And 102 people reported flatulence – passing wind – as a potential side effect, while 558 simply said they had been 'feeling abnormal' but did not explain how.

The MHRA explained that most things people say in Yellow Card reports aren't linked to the vaccine at all.

The reports are continually reviewed to detect possible new side effects that may require regulatory action, and to differentiate these from things that would have happened regardless of the vaccine or medicine being administered, for instance due to underlying or undiagnosed illness.