Bin Salman blames "unproven hadith" of dividing Muslims

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-04T16:46:54+0000

Shafaq News/ The Saudi Crown Prince, Prince Muhammad bin Salman, said that "unproven hadith" is a major source of division in the Islamic world. Bin Salman's remarks came in a controversial interview "The Atlantic" in response to the question: "I heard you talk about the importance of frequent hadith, for example, and this level of discussion of Islamic law is not something we usually hear from a crown prince or a king?" Prince Mohammed bin Salman replied, "This is the main source of division in the Islamic world, between extremist Muslims and the rest of Muslims. They use very weak hadiths, which have not been proven authentic, to prove their point of view," according to the official Saudi Press Agency. The de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia said that his country is pursuing an effort to document proper and proven hadith. Bin Salman said that the project will be completed in two years.

