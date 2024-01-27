Biden Administration Approves F-16 Sale to Turkiye

Shafaq News/ The Biden administration approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye after the Turkish government ratified Sweden's membership in NATO.

The US State Department notified Congress of the approval for the $23 billion F-16 sale to Ankara and an $8.6 billion sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Greece. This decision followed Turkiye's deposition of its "instrument of ratification" for Sweden's NATO membership, a condition Turkiyeset for approving the sale of the new planes.

The sale to Turkiye includes 40 new F-16s and modernization equipment for 79 existing F-16s, while the sale to Greece comprises 40 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and related equipment.

Despite objections from some lawmakers over human rights concerns, the Biden administration had supported the sale. Key members of Congress, including Sens. Ben Cardin and Jim Risch, have now lifted their objections, paving the way for the deal.

Turkiye had previously delayed approving Sweden's NATO membership, citing concerns about its national security, particularly related to its fight against perceived security threats.

Sweden's formal accession to NATO is pending approval from Hungary, the last remaining NATO ally yet to approve its membership.