Austria first EU nation to freeze refugee reunification

Shafaq News/ Austria will suspend refugee family reunification starting in May, the government announced on Wednesday, becoming the first European Union member to implement the measure.

Austria’s newly formed conservative-led government has come under growing anti-immigration pressure and stressed the need to halt all new applications.

Integration Minister Claudia Plakolm said the government would amend legislation to authorize the Interior Ministry to issue a decree suspending all new applications. “By May, so in just a few weeks, the stop is expected to become reality,” she told reporters. “On one hand, our systems have reached their limits and, on the other hand, the probability of successful integration decreases massively with each new arrival.”

The suspension, initially set for six months, could be extended through May 2027. Plakolm described the integration of new arrivals as a “mammoth task,” noting that many struggle with learning German and finding jobs.

Austria had already blocked Syrian family reunification since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, citing the need to "reassess conditions" and threatening deportations, as Syrians account for the majority of family reunification cases.

Several EU states are weighing similar restrictions, but none have yet enforced such policies. Government data shows that roughly 9,300 people entered Austria through family reunification in 2024, compared to about 7,800 in 2023. Most were minors, which officials said placed a burden on schools. Rights groups condemned the move, with one major refugee support organization vowing to challenge the decree in court.

Syria Returns Discussed in Jordan

Meanwhile, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with his German and Austrian counterparts in Amman to discuss conditions for the return of Syrian refugees.

A statement from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said Safadi met with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner to review “developments in Syria.” The three emphasized the need to support Syrians in rebuilding their country through a Syrian-led political process that guarantees unity, sovereignty, and security, eliminates terrorism, and protects the rights of all Syrians.

Safadi also underscored the importance of continued support for refugees, host countries, and aid organizations, while urging intensified efforts to create conditions conducive to voluntary return. Faeser said in a statement that Germany had provided "broad support to Jordan for hosting refugees" and would continue to do so.

She added that Berlin was particularly exploring “voluntary return options” to Syria. Austria and Germany both froze Syrian asylum cases following the fall of Assad’s regime in early December 2024.

Vienna aims to repatriate many Syrians, while Berlin has said it wishes to retain “well-integrated” refugees but repatriate those with criminal records and encourage voluntary return.

The visit came shortly after a proposal in February by US President Donald Trump to relocate Gaza’s over two million residents to Arab countries—an initiative aimed at transforming the devastated strip into a 'Middle East Riviera' that was quickly dismissed by regional neighbors, especially Jordan.