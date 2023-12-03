Al-Qassam Brigades announce an operation targeting a large number of Israeli soldiers

Shafaq News / The Military Wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Sunday an operation targeting a large number of Israeli soldiers at "Hajar al-Deek" in Gaza.

According to the statement released by the brigades, their fighters managed to identify the concentration of dozens of occupation soldiers (60 soldiers) inside tents at a point located east of Hajar al-Deek. The fighters proceeded to plant three anti-personnel explosive devices in a circular pattern around the concentration.

The statement continued, "At exactly 4:30, the devices were detonated among the occupation soldiers, and one of the fighters advanced to deal with the remaining members of the force. After inflicting significant casualties among the occupation soldiers, they withdrew safely to their positions."