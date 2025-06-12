400+ arrested amid LA immigration protests

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Los Angeles have arrested nearly 400 individuals during a wave of protests against immigration policies sweeping across California, officials announced Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, most arrests involved individuals who remained in protest zones despite repeated dispersal orders from law enforcement. A smaller group faces more serious charges, including assaulting officers and unlawful possession of a Molotov cocktail and a firearm.

Although tensions had flared over several nights, the most recent evening saw fewer clashes between demonstrators and security forces. A nighttime curfew, previously imposed by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in the downtown area, is being credited with helping reduce unrest and restore a measure of order.

Officials view the curfew as a preventive measure aimed at curbing “vandalism and looting,” which they attribute to a limited number of agitators. “If the raids continue, and if we see soldiers walking in our streets, I imagine the curfew will remain in effect,” Bass stated.

By early Thursday, the atmosphere in the city center had begun to normalize. Pedestrians were walking dogs along familiar routes, while office workers resumed their morning routines—coffee cups in hand—amid a lighter police presence.

Protests have also spread to other major US cities, including Dallas and Austin in Texas, as well as Chicago and New York. Thousands have joined the demonstrations, leading to additional arrests in multiple locations.