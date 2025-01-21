20 Ethiopian irregular immigrants drown off Yemen coast
Shafaq News/ The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Tuesday that 20 irregular immigrants drowned off the coast of Yemen.
IOM stated that a boat carrying Ethiopian immigrants sank off Yemen's coast
on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of nine women and 11 men, according to
AFP.
The boat, carrying 35 Ethiopian immigrants along with a Yemeni captain and
his assistant, had set sail from Djibouti before sinking off the coast of Taiz,
in southwestern Yemen.
This incident is part of a series of recurring tragedies facing migrants in
the region, as thousands attempt to cross the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in hopes
of reaching Gulf states for a better life.
However, these journeys often end in disaster due to adverse weather
conditions and overcrowded, poorly equipped boats.