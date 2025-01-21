20 Ethiopian irregular immigrants drown off Yemen coast

Shafaq News/ The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Tuesday that 20 irregular immigrants drowned off the coast of Yemen.

IOM stated that a boat carrying Ethiopian immigrants sank off Yemen's coast on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of nine women and 11 men, according to AFP.

The boat, carrying 35 Ethiopian immigrants along with a Yemeni captain and his assistant, had set sail from Djibouti before sinking off the coast of Taiz, in southwestern Yemen.

This incident is part of a series of recurring tragedies facing migrants in the region, as thousands attempt to cross the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in hopes of reaching Gulf states for a better life.

However, these journeys often end in disaster due to adverse weather conditions and overcrowded, poorly equipped boats.