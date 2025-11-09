Security briefing: Judge survives attack as Iraq tightens election security
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security developments reported across Iraq on Sunday, November 9, 2025.
Assassination Attempt (Baghdad):
Former judge Munir Haddad, who oversaw the execution of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, survived an assassination attempt after gunmen in a white Kia opened fire on his vehicle in Baghdad.
Electoral Violations and Clashes (Basra / Al-Anbar / Baghdad):
Security forces arrested multiple suspects for vote-buying and campaigning violations in Baghdad, al-Anbar, and Basra during special voting. In Basra’s al-Seimer area, a gunfight left two men dead and two injured. Separately, a police officer was detained for allegedly purchasing voter cards with 1.2 million dinars and campaign materials. Similar arrests were reported in Baghdad and al-Anbar for distributing promotional materials and buying votes.
Attempted Vote Tampering (Nineveh):
In Rabiaa, relatives of a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) commander allegedly expelled monitors and pressured polling staff to favor specific candidates. Authorities said legal action would be taken against those involved.
Child Rescue (Babil):
Police in Hilla rescued a child from drowning in the Euphrates River after responding to a citizen distress call. The child was taken to hospital for treatment.
Accident Rescue (Kirkuk):
Civil Defense teams in Kirkuk pulled a woman from an open sewage shaft in the al-Quriya area near Mullah Ahmad Mosque.