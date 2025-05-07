Iraqi police seize hand grenades, ammunition in Baghdad religious site

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi security forces seized a cache of weapons and arrested two suspects inside a Husseiniya (Shiite religious site) in eastern Baghdad, a police source said.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the authorities confiscated 17 hand grenades, including both offensive and defensive types, along with 70 rounds of ammunition for a medium BKC machine gun, at the site in the al-Ur district of the capital.

No further details were provided.