Iraqi police seize hand grenades, ammunition in Baghdad religious site
2025-05-07T07:04:08+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi security forces seized a cache of weapons and arrested two suspects inside a Husseiniya (Shiite religious site) in eastern Baghdad, a police source said.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the authorities confiscated 17 hand grenades, including both offensive and defensive types, along with 70 rounds of ammunition for a medium BKC machine gun, at the site in the al-Ur district of the capital.
No further details were provided.