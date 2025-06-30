Iraq’s military spending tops $6B in 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Washington

Iraq’s military spending in 2025 has surpassed $6 billion, according to newly released data by the US-based CEOWorld magazine.

The report places Iraq’s defense budget at $6.2 billion for the current year, accounting for approximately 1.9% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and representing 0.2% of total global military expenditure.

The CEOWorld ranking lists the United States at the top of global military spenders in 2025, with a defense budget of $997 billion. China follows in second place with $314 billion, while Russia ranks third with $149 billion. Germany and India round out the top five with $88 billion and $86 billion, respectively.

Earlier, Iraq’s Defense Ministry proceeded with arms contracts, including agreements with France for Caracal aircraft and with South Korea for advanced air defense systems. One major deal involved South Korea’s Cheongung-II missile defense system, valued at $2.78 billion.