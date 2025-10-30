Iraq's Samarra: ISIS operative arrested

Shafaq News – Samarra

Saraya al-Salam, the armed wing of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), arrested on Thursday a terrorist known as “Abu Ikhlas”, affiliated with ISIS, in the city of Samarra.

In a statement, the group said its forces “captured the suspect, Saleh Omar Jihad al-Hadidi, also known as Abu Ikhlas, whose name appeared in ISIS records,” adding that he was a member of the so-called ‘Dhat al-Sawari Division’ and is wanted under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

“The suspect was officially handed over to the Samarra Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Department to complete the necessary legal procedures,” the statement concluded.

Saraya al-Salam, formerly the Mahdi Army, is one of Iraq’s largest Shiite armed groups and has mobilized in past disputes.