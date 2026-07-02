Iraq probes state bank officials in corruption case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Integrity Commission has summoned several officials from a state-owned bank for questioning over suspected financial and administrative corruption, an informed source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The summons followed testimony from one of the recently arrested suspects, the source revealed, adding that the probe covers checks issued for the state-owned North Refineries Company (NRC), amid allegations of legal irregularities in the procedures governing their processing and disbursement.

The commission is continuing its legal procedures to determine responsibility for anyone found to have been involved.

Iraqi authorities launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign, dubbed "Dawn Crackdown," on June 28 under PM Ali Al-Zaidi's direction. A security source told Shafaq News that the number of arrests exceeded 67 during the first 24 hours, while informed sources said the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far