Iraq locks down Saladin HQ over 50+ corruption warrants

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity on Monday sealed the Saladin Province headquarters while executing arrest warrants against 55 employees wanted in financial corruption cases, a security source told Shafaq News.

No further details were immediately available.

An earlier anti-corruption raid in the province on July 6 uncovered about 3 billion Iraqi dinars ($2.3M) in cash and several luxury vehicles from a suspect linked to suspended former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan Al-Jumaili, whose testimony later prompted arrest warrants for more than 70 officials, according to Iraqi judicial statements and Shafaq News sources, and forms the basis of a widening inquiry under the Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), which has drawn in members of parliament, provincial officials, and businessmen.

A Shafaq News review found that Iraqi authorities detained at least 35 officials and public employees in six separate cases between July 12 and July 19.

Read more: Iraq detains 35 officials in weekly corruption sweep