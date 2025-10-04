Election cards seized in Baghdad, five suspects arrested

2025-10-04T10:56:28+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Security forces in Baghdad arrested five individuals found in possession of 50 voter cards.

In a statement, the Baghdad Operations Command said the suspects were detained in different parts of the capital, and the cards were confiscated “as part of ongoing efforts to prevent election-related violations ahead of the parliamentary polls.”

The statement did not specify whether the seized cards were forged or illegally collected from voters.

