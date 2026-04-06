Baghdad International Airport's US logistics support center targeted

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An unidentified attack targeted the US logistics support center at Baghdad International Airport on Sunday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike hit the perimeter of the base, according to the source, who said it remains unclear whether a missile or a drone carried out the attack.

No casualties were reported, and no group has claimed responsibility as of the time of publication.

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