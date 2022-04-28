V.H.F. plagues the Iraqi community and anti-tick measures need the PM’s official order

Shafaq News / The Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (V.H.F.), which affects both livestock and humans, has appeared in areas of Dhi Qar and other Iraqi cities, breaking the registered record of infections.

Serious disease..

According to Iraqi epidemiologist Haidar Hantoush, V.H.F. is an animal-origin viral disease transmitted directly from animals to humans through contact with livestock, butchers, or fresh meat.

"Ticks are the disease's indirect carrier, and they are only a threat to breeders and occasionally butchers. This small insect feeds on the blood of the animal host. The animal can transmit the tick to humans that may get stung," Hantoush further elaborated.

According to Hantoush, V.H.F. is a serious epidemic, with a fatality rate of 40%, “There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment. However, patients receive basic medical care, which is not always adequate to prevent virus spread and save lives.”

While stressing the importance of "taking care and avoiding this fatal disease," the Iraqi epidemiologist emphasized that "this disease causes some symptoms such as fever, weakness, and pain, especially in the muscles, and then evolves into bleeding from any part of the body."

Catastrophic damage..

V.H.F. is a viral infectious disease that appears from time to time, causes fatigue, fever, accompanied by joint pain, severe headache, and loss of appetite, and may cause hemorrhage, as diagnosed by the Laboratories of the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

“Human infection can result from a contact with an animal carrying the tick and direct exposure to the body fluids of the infected animals," Ruba Falah, a member of the ministry's media team, told Shafaq News agency.

"If the disease is not directly diagnosed, it may lead to subcutaneous bleeding, called Hemorrhagic Fever. In addition, the virus may cause nervous system malfunction, kidney, liver, and respiratory failure, and may lead to death if not treated quickly," Falah said.

“Every disease has prevention measures, and this one does too, such as washing the hands after contact with animals, avoiding contact with the infected, cooking food very well, and avoiding purchasing meat of unknown origin.”

Fast spread..

Hussein Riyadh, director of the Public Health Department at Dhi Qar Health Department, revealed the number of patients infected with V.H.F. while stressing that immunity is the only weapon capable of combating it.

"Last year, Dhi Qar recorded 16 V.H.F. patients, six of whom died. There have been 14 cases so far this year, three of whom have died; a very high number if compared to 2021.”

"The recovery rate is 60%-80%, depending on the patient's immunity," he said.

The director of the Public Health Department in Dhi Qar did not hide his discontent with the lack of cooperation of the relevant authorities in combating this epidemic, where he stressed that “veterinary medicine departments have to wash the infected sites of the animal’s body with water, and the municipality has to reduce random butchering, as the security services did not prevent the transfer of unchecked animals from one place to another within the governorate.”

Prevention equipment..

"At the moment, we have no tick control, which has put everyone in an embarrassing position," stated Dhi Qar's Veterinary Hospital administration.

The hospital's director, Imad Dhiab, told Shafaq News Agency that there is no anti-tick material nor enough funds to buy it because the budget has not been approved yet, "The provincial administration has tried to help the veterinary hospital buy the material, but it failed because there is no legal act to spend the money for such a hospital."

“There is only one way to solve the crisis, namely, an official order by the current Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to buy this essential substance to combat the Haemorrhagic Fever.”

"The Veterinary Department represents the front line in repelling serious and untreated diseases that affect humans and animals," he added.

High alert..

Karim Hani, director of Dhi Qar Environment and member of the Government's Committee against V.H.F., stated- that his administration has taken a series of steps to reduce the risk of the disease, which has emerged in the past period.

“The most prominent step taken after the committee meeting last Thursday was to launch awareness and inspection campaigns, follow-up random grazing in the city center, and monitor houses that contain livestock.”

He also clarified that his administration has set up committees in districts and sub-districts, in cooperation with local administration officials in these areas, to monitor grazing places, “Everyone is on high alert to combat this deadly disease, after feeling its danger to public life.”