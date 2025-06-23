US military presence in the Middle East: Bases by country

Shafaq News/ As tensions in the Middle East escalate—particularly following Israel’s June 13 Rising Lion operation against Iran—the scope and location of US military bases across the region have drawn renewed attention.

In the days leading up to the Israeli strikes, Washington authorized the voluntary departure of dependents from US missions in several countries, including Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE, and began partial embassy evacuations out of concern for regional security.

While the US has maintained a footprint in the Middle East for decades, its current military presence spans both permanent and forward-deployed bases across at least 19 locations. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, eight of these are permanent installations—in Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt—with an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 US troops stationed in the region as of mid-2025.

Below is an overview of the key US military bases, organized by country:

Iraq

The US maintains forces at several bases in Iraq, most notably:

-Ain al-Asad Air Base: Located in Al-Anbar Province of western Iraq, this large base supports Iraqi security forces and hosts NATO training missions. It was previously targeted by Iranian missile strikes in 2020, following the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

-Erbil Air Base: in the Kurdistan Region, the site is a critical site for US air operations in northern Iraq and Syria, where American troops support Kurdish and Iraqi partners in counterterrorism missions.

Qatar

Al Udeid Air Base: The largest US military installation in the Middle East, Al Udeid serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM). Located southwest of Doha, the base spans 24 hectares and hosts around 10,000 troops.

Despite recent partial withdrawals for security reasons, Al Udeid remains central to US regional strategy.

Bahrain

Naval Support Activity (NSA): Home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, this base supports aircraft, naval detachments, and logistics operations across the Gulf. The base employs around 9,000 military and civilian personnel and is critical for maritime security in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait

Camp Arifjan: Located about 55 kilometers southeast of Kuwait City, this base is the logistical backbone of US military operations in the region. It serves as a hub for command, resupply, and support, especially within CENTCOM’s area of responsibility.

United Arab Emirates

Al Dhafra Air Base: Al Dhafra plays a major role in intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, and combat air operations. It hosts advanced US assets, including F-22 Raptors, surveillance drones, and AWACS platforms.

Saudi Arabia

Prince Sultan Air Base: Located about 60 kilometers south of Riyadh, this base supports US air and missile defense systems, including Patriot batteries and THAAD platforms. As of 2024, 2,321 US troops were stationed in the Kingdom, according to a White House report. American forces operate in close coordination with Saudi military personnel.

Jordan

Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base (Azraq): Situated 100 kilometers northeast of Amman, this base hosts the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing under US Air Forces Central Command. It plays a central role in missions across Syria, Iraq, and the Levant, including intelligence and airstrike operations.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.