Tehran reverses course on Amir-Abdollahian's statements, confirms Shafaq News reports

Shafaq News/ Iran's Foreign Ministry denied claims of any pre-arranged agreement with neighboring countries before its retaliatory attack on Israel.

The attack, which involved explosive drones and missiles launched at Israel late on Saturday, marked Iran's first direct assault on Israel, framed as self-defense following Israel's bombing of its embassy annex in Syria's capital on April 1.

Regional officials, including Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, had previously mentioned notifying neighboring countries, including Iraq, days before the attack.

In this regard, the ministry's spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, clarified that no formal pre-arranged deal existed with any country regarding Iran's military response to Israel, as reported by Reuters.

On Sunday, the Committee of Security and Defense in the Iraqi Parliament refuted claims regarding Iraq's advanced knowledge of Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel.

Committee rapporteur Ali Nehmeh clarified to Shafaq News that "Iraq was taken by surprise by the timing of Iran's response and had no agreement with Tehran to allow Iranian drones or missiles through its airspace. The decision to halt air traffic came as a precautionary measure after the attack, with Iraq playing no role in Iran's actions."

A government source familiar with the situation suggested that Tehran may have refrained from informing Baghdad of the attack's timing to prevent leaks, noting that Iran had notified several regional countries three days prior, as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated.