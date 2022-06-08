Stray dogs force a curfew on the left side of Mosul

Shafaq News / Abdul Rahman Sahib, a 15-years-old boy living in al-Tahrir neighborhood on the left side of Mosul, survived a rabid dog's brutal attack.

Sahib told Shafaq News Agency that he saw the dog approaching some children, including his younger sister, and tried to stop it.

Abdul Rahman was not the only victim in the neighborhood, as the rabid dog attacked and injured nine people in one night, forcing him and his brothers to never leave the house again to avoid being attacked.

According to Mahmoud Omar, a resident of the neighborhood, the rabid dog imposed a real curfew in the area, and the problem had only gotten worse, as a child died a few days ago in al-Nahdha neighborhood due to a dog bite as well.

According to Omar, the rabid dogs began to attack each other as well. As a result, their number increased, pointing out that so far, the concerned authorities in Mosul did not visit them, nor did they find a solution to their problem, "all we can do is prevent children from leaving the houses, lock the doors, and carry sticks while going out for fear of repeated attacks."

According to medical sources in Nineveh, dozens of cases are recorded every month. More than 50 cases have been reported across the governorate this month, with Mosul accounting for the lion's share."

The veterinary hospital refused to comment on the issue because of a widespread debate on social media about eliminating those dogs, especially since an animal rights organization expressed discontent over the situation.

However, informed sources told Shafaq News Agency that the governorate has already allocated funds for a major joint campaign between the veterinary hospital, the Ministry of Health, the municipality, and the police to eliminate the dogs.

Successive attacks are repeated monthly, with areas south of Mosul registering many cases last month after a herd of rabid dogs attacked three villages, injuring nearly ten people of all ages.

Mosul residents have been waiting for campaigns to eliminate those dogs for several months, but the delay was due to a lack of financial allocation in the previous period.

On the other hand, animal welfare organizations view such practices as inhumane and brutal.

According to these organizations, the state is required to protect livestock, as well as to resort to sterilization and building shelters for the dogs instead of killing them.

Yosuf al-Badrani, the director of the Mosul General Hospital, elaborated on the treatment of rabid dog bites, saying, "Injections for those bitten by stray dogs are currently available in the hospital."

According to al-Badrani, the patient must receive five injections, one given each week.

He warned that the available injections might not be enough if the cases continue to rise, adding that the local government and concerned authorities must address the situation as soon as possible.