Mosul to install a surveillance system.. from the people's pockets

Shafaq News/ After capturing the culprits who executed the Cultural Group Street bombing on the left side of Mosul, the security services in Nineveh proceeded with installing new security measures to curb a potential ISIS insurgency. This time, ironically enough, the people have to pay for it.

A few days after the attack that took place toward the end of April, the security forces managed to identify and apprehend the brothers who carried it out.

The two brothers admitted to joining ISIS in 2019 after being recruited through social media.

Mosul has enjoyed a relatively stable security situation since its liberation in 2014. In the aftermath of the incident, the security authorities proceeded with installing a surveillance system to detect any suspicious movements and curb potential threats. The project has been covered a pile of dust on the shelves of the security departments for ten years, and the successive governments have failed to make it happen. The only way for it to see the light was by letting the locals pay for it.

"Installing surveillance cameras in the city's main streets helped identify the perpetrators. The investigations, however, were interrupted in some areas due to the lack of cameras. For this reason, installing new cameras became a must," a senior security officer told Shafaq News Agency, "the cameras shall be placed in a pattern that allows the security authorities to track the criminals without interruption."

"Intelligence officers have already proceeded with informing shopkeepers in public markets that cameras should be installed in front of their businesses. So far, hundreds of cameras have been installed at the expense of the citizens."

He continued, "True, the city's residents will bear a financial burden, but the security that those cameras provide is primarily for them and their families. We do not require them to purchase cameras from a specific vendor; We only asked for specific qualifications and range."

Ahmed Fawaz, a camera technician, stated that he receives dozens of calls every day from citizens wishing to install cameras on main streets and public places.

"They ask for high-quality cameras with night vision range of at least 80 meters," he said, "the price of a single camera is $150."

Fawaz continued, "According to some shopkeepers, the intelligence services forced them to set up cameras. They said they were warned that non-compliance might render them liable for any security breach in their neighborhoods."

According to Abdul-Aziz Mohammed, the owner of an exchange office on Mosul's right side, installing cameras on the main street is necessary even if they bear the expenses because it helps secure the shops, the market, and the city.

On the other hand, Khaled Ahmed, a shopkeeper, told Shafaq News Agency that he was "forced" to pay for the surveillance camera he installed because any security breach would be his responsibility.

Government opinion

The local government in Nineveh, for its part, commented on the matter, with second deputy governor Hassan al-Allaf stating to Shafaq News Agency, "With the decision to involve citizens in the security file through the installation of cameras, more than one surveillance system will be provided in one Street. If one of them crashes, there will be alternatives, making it nearly impossible for criminals and terrorists to flee."

"The main project does not cover the entire city and requires huge funding. Therefore, there are two systems: a system funded by the government and the other by the people. If the central system fails, the city would not be unwatched because the system the civilians installed almost covers the entire city."

Political issues

"There are three major problems facing this project and hindering its progress: the first is political because there are many parties that do not want such a project to be in Mosul," Mazen al-Saffar, owner of a company specialized in security and surveillance, told Shafaq News agency.

Although he did not name them, al-Saffar merely said that "those affected by the bolstering the security in Mosul are blocking such a project."

According to al-Saffar, the second issue is "the lack of security culture among the governorate's decision-makers, who are unaware of dealing with such a technical project that requires experienced people."

"The project requires a lot of time and funding to be complete because it must integrate the security services, traffic management, civil defense, and first aid providers, all together in order to be a true success."

"The governor of Nineveh wants the system to run as soon as possible, but he has made a catastrophic mistake by putting a non-specialized committee in charge."

Al-Saffar criticized home cameras' use for their lack of quality and complexity.

"For the security surveillance in the city, sophisticated cameras of different quality shall be installed. The communication with control units shall be secure as well. We are talking about the security of an entire city, neither a house, nor a street."

"The local government has informed the relevant security bodies -such as National Security, the Intelligence Agency, and other agencies- about the project that will ensure monitoring the city's entrances, main streets, neighborhoods, and public markets. The estimated cost of this massive project is 10 billion Iraqi dinars. It could be more too," Hassan al-Alaf, deputy governor of Nineveh, stated.

He continued, "the company that will operate the system is being carefully scrutinized because it will possess all the data and information about the locations of the cameras. It must be trustworthy. It will take time to be completed, of course. But the local government is adamant about finalizing it as soon as possible."