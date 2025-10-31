Baghdad heads to low-turnout elections under calm surface, report warns

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq will hold parliamentary elections on November 11 in an unusually quiet climate, but analysts warn the calm conceals deep political and social strain, according to the Responsible Statecraft website.

The report said voter turnout is expected to be among the lowest in decades as Iraqis grow disillusioned with corruption, poor governance, and insecurity. It noted that the withdrawal of major factions such as Muqtada al-Sadr’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) reflects frustration rather than stability.

"The next government will face a worsening water crisis, disputes over US troop presence, and persistent Iranian influence—issues set to dominate its agenda," it added.

Iraq’s political calm should not be mistaken for progress, the report said, warning that without reform and improved services, the country risks another cycle of weak governance and public disengagement.

