France24: a shy return to Life at Arar border crossing 

Shafaq News/ The migration crisis, the rise of nationalism and the Covid-19 pandemic have put borders back in the headlines. Although frontiers had never disappeared, globalisation and modern forms of transport had seemed to render them obsolete, at least in many regions.

As a part of a documentary series on four borders that are emblematic of modern time, France24 reporter Lucile Wassermann travelled to the Arar border crossing between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, which is coming back to life in the middle of the desert.

"When Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990, Saudi Arabia closed the border and cut off all relations with Iraq. The Arar crossing would only reopen 30 years later, on November 18, 2020. This is currently the only crossing point on the 800-kilometre border between the two countries. Around 60 trucks arrive here every day."

"But they cannot cross. Trucks from both countries are parked in a fenced yard. The goods are exchanged and then the drivers each go back the way they came. The men themselves are still not allowed to pass. Only the cargo will cross the border."

"While imperfect, and sometimes frustrating, the opening of the Arar border crossing marks the beginning of a new era in relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia," France24 said, "For cross-border populations, it brings new hope: Baghdad and Riyadh are now in talks about opening two additional crossing points."