Desert hunt: Tradition and controversy over hunting lizards in Kirkuk

Shafaq News

Southwest of Kirkuk, where desert plains stretch into arid horizons, Imran Al-Azzawi spends long hours with his friend, eyes fixed on the shifting sand. They are searching for faint signs of the desert lizard, known locally as Dhub and scientifically as the desert monitor. Once they spot a burrow, their hunting ritual begins: pouring water into the hole to force the reptile out, then trapping it.

“Hunting the Dhub is more than a hobby,” Al-Azzawi told Shafaq News. “It’s a tradition inherited from our fathers and grandfathers. The desert is full of them, but catching one requires skill and patience.”

Hours under the blazing sun may pass before success, but for hunters, the thrill of the chase outweighs the exhaustion.

The desert lizard is well adapted to Iraq’s harsh terrain, digging deep burrows to survive the heat. Across rural villages near Kirkuk, hunting has become both a pastime and a source of income, with some lizards consumed as food and others sold in local markets.

In Iraq’s markets, the price of a live Dhub varies by size and demand. In Ramadi, the capital of Al-Anbar province, they fetch between 15,000 and 20,000 Iraqi dinars ($10–13). Beyond its culinary use, some Iraqis keep the animal as a pet.

For hunters like Ahmed Mohammed, the practice demands stamina: “We rely on experience to track the lizards and find their burrows. Sometimes we use water, digging, and sometimes pure chase. It requires strength and patience—Dhub are fast and strong.”

Historically, the lizard was a meal of necessity for families living in poverty, but it also holds a place in Iraqi folklore and proverbs. Some locals believe its meat has nutritional or medicinal value, while others recall how it once sustained communities in hard times.

Al-Azzawi remembers elders’ stories: “For many, Dhub was a staple in times of scarcity. Today, some still prefer its meat over other types.”

While hunters defend their seasonal practices, environmental activists warn of overhunting.

“The desert lizard plays an important role in controlling insects and harmful plants,” said Hassan Khaled, an environmental activist. “Excessive hunting could disrupt the fragile desert ecosystem.”

Iraqi law places no strict limits on hunting Dhub, unlike Gulf countries that impose fines to protect wildlife. Alaa Saadoun, an environmental expert, emphasized: “The absence of clear legislation opens the door to exploitation. Iraq needs laws that protect biodiversity before species numbers decline.”

Between heritage and habitat, Dhub hunting in Kirkuk remains a practice that stirs both pride and concern. it is a test of skill, patience, and tradition. At the same time, it is a looming environmental risk.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.