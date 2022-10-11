Baghdad delegates al-Araji to Tehran

Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, and his team revealed on Tuesday the ministry's plan to respond to the "Iranian and Turkish aggression" against the Kurdistan Region, noting that the National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji has been delegated to Tehran.

The Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee said in a statement that it hosted minister Hussein, the Undersecretary of the Ministry, and a number of employees.

The Minister briefed the committee on the steps the ministry has taken regarding the recent attack on the Kurdistan region, including summoning the Iranian ambassador and meeting with an Iranian delegation last Monday.

Hussein added that an Iraqi delegation has been sent to Iran, headed by the National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji.

According to the statement, the minister indicated that Baghdad submitted a protest note to the United Nations and demanded putting an end to the "Turkish and Iranian violations".

"Condemning and denouncing is no longer enough. The international community has taken serious steps to put an end to all the military attacks targeting Iraqi lands", Hussein said, noting that the Iraqi government is putting all efforts to urge the international community to take immediate action in this regard.