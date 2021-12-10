Al-Hanana meeting: a second round to take place after the Federal Court's bell

Shafaq News/ Al-Hanana area in Najaf, 180 kilometers to the south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, is set to host a meeting between the Coordination Framework of Shiite political forces with Sadrist leader Muqtada al-Sadr to discuss the political and constitutional entitlements of the post-election phase.

The anticipated meeting comes only a few days after a similar assembly of Iraq's Shiite leaders in the residence of al-Fatah alliance's leader, Hadi al-Ameri, in which al-Sadr reconciled with the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, after a two-year estrangement.

According to Ahmed al-Kanani, a leading figure in al-Fatah Alliance, a delegation of the Coordination Framework leaders will head to Najaf to visit al-Sadr and pursue themes they agreed upon in the last meeting.

"The top matters of contention on the table are the withdrawal of foreign and American forces from Iraqi territory, the rejection of normalization with Israel, and the support of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) amid demands to integrate it with the security forces," al-Kanani said.

On naming the Prime Minister and members of the next government, he said, "It too early to talk about this issue. It will not be addressed until the Federal Court validates the election results."

"The atmosphere between the Sadrist Movement and the Coordination Framework is suitable to choose the prime minister and create the next government," he explained.

Madiha al-Musawi, a winning candidate of al-Fatah Alliance, said, "there is no specific date for the meeting of the Coordination Framework's forces with al-Sadr in Najaf...but if it takes place, the discussion will revolve around the internal affairs of the country, specifically the election file, as well as the general situation of the country."

Riyadh al-Masoudi, a leader of the Sadrist Movement, told Shafaq News agency that the date of the meeting between the Coordination Framework and al-Sadr has not been set yet, "If the date is set, the meeting will be a continuation of last week's meeting."

"The upcoming meeting in al-Hanana will take place after the Federal Court announces its decision on the appeals against the election results in light of the report submitted by the company that observed the election," an informed source from inside the Coordination Framework told Shafaq News Agency.