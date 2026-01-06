Syria registers 314 children of detainees and forcibly disappeared, reunites 150 with families

Shafaq News– Damascus

The Syrian Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor revealed on Tuesday that it has registered 314 children of detained and forcibly disappeared persons who were placed in care institutions during the period of former President Bashar al-Assad, confirming that 150 have been reunited with their families.

Raghda Zaidan, head of the ministry’s Committee to Investigate the Fate of the Daughters and Sons and of Detained and Forcibly Disappeared Persons in Syria, said at a press conference that procedures are ongoing to confirm family reunification for another 50 cases.

The committee’s work, according to her, includes collecting documents and information related to the children, registering family data, following up on resolved cases, compiling records of care institutions between 2011 and 2024, and operating two hotlines to receive information from families.

On the legal side, Zaidan noted that the committee provides legal consultations to affected children and their relatives and coordinates with international bodies concerned with missing persons.

Samer Qarbi, the Interior Ministry’s representative on the committee, said families are supported through legal guidance and the appointment of lawyers, adding that the committee does not have a direct role within the judicial system. He described the cases under review as “complex and requiring detailed examination,” which prompted the formation of specialized teams to organize and analyze records, as well as field teams to monitor children’s situations.

Separately, Fateh Al-Abbasi, national director of SOS Children’s Villages in Syria, said the organization identified 140 cases of children placed with SOS Syria, with 106 cases traced so far, and further verification is ongoing.

Moatasem Al-Saloumi, director of the General Authority for the Lahn Al-Hayat Homes Complex, confirmed the review revealed significant gaps in accurate data, noting that some children were registered under different names or classified as having unknown parentage, complicating efforts to establish their identities.