Lebanon breaks up Israeli spy ring

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Friday, Lebanon dismantled an Israeli-linked espionage cell accused of carrying out assassinations and plotting bomb attacks across the country, according to the General Security Directorate.

In a statement, the Directorate said security forces arrested several suspects and seized vehicles, equipment, and documents. One detainee admitted the group had assassinated members of the Sunni Islamist al-Jamaa al-Islamiya party.

The operation follows the arrest of more than 30 people accused of spying for Israel — Lebanon’s largest counterintelligence sweep in years.

Israel has continued to violate Lebanese territory despite the November 27, 2024 ceasefire. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Israeli strikes since the truce have killed at least 103 civilians, many in residential areas and near UN peacekeeping sites. Lebanon’s Health Ministry puts the toll higher, at more than 280 dead and 625 wounded.