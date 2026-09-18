Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli force approached a Lebanese Army position in the southern town of Deir Mimas and threw stun grenades around the area, the Lebanese Army said on Friday.

The Israeli force moved toward the Lebanese position, prompting Lebanese troops to reinforce their deployment at the site. It later withdrew following contacts through the US-chaired Mechanism Committee, a body overseeing the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

“Lebanese soldiers subsequently returned to their position,” the Army added, noting that the temporary post was established on Sept. 10 in coordination with the Committee to accompany southern residents as they inspected their agricultural land.

يهمّ قيادة الجيش أن توضح أنّه، في سياق المهمات التي تنفّذها الوحدات العسكرية داخل بلدة دير ميماس - مرجعيون، أقامت دورية للجيش نقطة مراقبة مؤقتة مستحدَثة عند أطراف البلدة بتاريخ 2026/9/10، بالتنسيق مع مجموعة التنسيق العسكري الخاصة بلبنان MCG4L، لمواكبة الأهالي أثناء تفقُّدهم… pic.twitter.com/VKj87rgbL1 — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) September 18, 2026

Earlier today, Lebanese media reported that Israeli forces had thrown six stun grenades around the newly established Lebanese Army position in Deir Mimas.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and Sept. 10 at 4,383 people killed and 12,406 wounded, including women and children.

Read more: A weapons-free Srifa: Southern Lebanese return home without feeling safe