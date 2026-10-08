Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out a large detonation near the southern Lebanese town of Deir Seryan on Thursday, while airstrikes hit Wadi al-Saluki, Bani Hayyan and al-Mansouri, and artillery shelled Wadi Zebqin near Tyre, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The Israeli military said earlier that its air force had struck more than 500 targets across Lebanon and the Gaza Strip over September, including more than 370 sites in southern Lebanon it described as Hezbollah targets.

Israeli attacks killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413 in Lebanon between March 2 and September 25, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Israel was continuing operations in southern villages it has not withdrawn from, in violation of the US-brokered Framework Agreement signed between the two countries.

Lebanon is pressing on all fronts to stop the destruction of homes and property in occupied towns and villages and to complete the return of Lebanese prisoners, Aoun said in a meeting with US Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma.

"The people of the south want to see state authority extended and the army deployed up to the internationally recognized border," he said, adding that the Lebanese Army needs equipment and vehicles to carry out its tasks in the south.

Lebanese media reported that a new round of US-sponsored direct negotiations with Israel is expected on October 20 in Tampa, Florida, home to US Central Command. Neither side has formally announced the date.