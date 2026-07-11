Israel strikes Lebanon before Rome negotiations

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel carried out 10 attacks across southern Lebanon on Saturday while a US military delegation began talks with the Lebanese army on the first Israeli withdrawal from a pilot area under the June 26 framework.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that two strikes hit the outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa within five minutes, followed by a stun grenade near the Teachers’ Institute. Israeli forces also opened machine-gun fire and demolished homes with explosives across Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil districts.

A Lebanese military source told AFP that the US delegation met the army command to discuss the withdrawal and subsequent deployment of Lebanese forces. CENTCOM will coordinate with Lebanon and Israel, with the first pilot area expected to begin “within days” and additional zones under review.

The June 26 framework outlines steps toward ending the conflict, including Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese “state control over territory,” but sets no timetable. Israeli forces still hold positions in southern Lebanon after advancing more than 10 kilometres during the latest escalation.

Lebanon has demanded a pullback from two pilot areas before joining talks scheduled for July 15 and 16 in Rome, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israeli troops will remain in southern Lebanon while Hezbollah retains its weapons.

Netanyahu previously identified Zawtar Al-Gharbiya and Froun as the first two locations included in the pilot stage, but Froun’s municipal council rejected the designation, arguing that the town is neither under Israeli occupation nor within the so-called Yellow Line.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says Israeli attacks between March 2 and July 10 have killed 4,321 people and wounded 12,204 others, including children and women.