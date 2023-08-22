Unknown assailants poison river resulting in death of over 15 wild animals in Duhok

Shafaq News / The Environmental Protection Peshmerga Forces announced today that more than 15 wild animals have perished due to unidentified individuals poisoning the waters of a river in Duhok Province. Furthermore, the authorities managed to rescue a number of other animals that had also fallen victim to poisoning.

Captain Ramadan Siyari, an official within the Environmental Protection Peshmerga Forces in Duhok Province, informed Shafaq News Agency that "over 15 wild animals have been found dead in the touristic area of Wadi Beydol, located in the Atrosh sub-district in the northeastern part of Duhok Province. This tragic event resulted from the deliberate contamination of the waters of Wadi River by unknown culprits."

In his conversation with Shafaq News Agency, the officer elaborated, "several tourists alerted us to the presence of deceased animals along the riverbanks. Consequently, we promptly responded and dispatched our personnel to the scene of the incident. Upon arrival, we observed lifeless wild creatures, including wolves, foxes, and rabbits."

Siyari further emphasized that "his forces managed to rescue some other animals through the intervention of specialists in the field." He went on to clarify that "the cause of this devastating loss can be traced back to the deliberate poisoning of the river waters by unidentified individuals. The water was contaminated with toxic substances under the pretext of fishing."

He highlighted the "paramount importance of safeguarding the environment and wildlife," while also urging for "increased efforts to prevent such tragic incidents." He called for "collective cooperation between the public and local authorities to unveil those responsible for this heinous act and bring them to justice."