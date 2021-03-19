Report

Unidentified persons opened fire at KDP headquarters in Halabja

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-19T07:29:06+0000
Unidentified persons opened fire at KDP headquarters in Halabja

Shafaq News / unidentified persons opened fire on Friday at the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Halabja governorate, a spokesman for the Police Directorate said.

Barzan Othman told Shafaq News Agency that at 0100 a.m., unidentified men riding a motorbike and a car opened fire on the 12th branch of KDP in Halabja, without causing any casualties.

He added that the Branch guards responded to the attackers, who fled to an unknown destination.

An investigation will be opened into the incident

The Kurdistan Democratic is the largest party in Iraqi Kurdistan (45 parliamentary seats) and the senior partner in the Kurdistan Regional Government.

It’s headed by the former President of Kurdistan Masoud Barzani.

