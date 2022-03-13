US Consul General in Erbil tours the city hours after the attack

Shafaq News / The US Consul General in Erbil, Robert Palladino, toured Erbil city today hours after the rocket attacks it was subjected to, accompanied by Governor Omed Khushnaw.

A statement said that the two sides stressed, while having launch in a restaurant in the city, the strong relations between the Kurdistan Regional government and the US, and denounced last night's attack on Erbil.

Around a dozen missiles rained down on Erbil near midnight, reportedly targeting the US consulate's new building. Though neighboring areas were struck, the attack seems to have only caused material damage and minor injuries to two citizens.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack later on Sunday.

The IRGC said it had targeted a "strategic center of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and wickedness".

Earlier this week, Iran said Israeli airstrikes in Syria had killed two IRGC officers and vowed revenge.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive, and destructive response," the IRGC said a statement Sunday.