Turkish warplanes strike PKK positions in Duhok

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Friday that Turkish warplanes carried out an airstrike on positions belonging to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the Mount Metina range overlooking Al-Amadiyah district north of Duhok.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the vicinity of villages was subjected to bombardment, with the resulting casualties unknown. Additionally, the Turkish army indiscriminately shelled large gatherings of citizens who had ventured out into nature."

Eyewitnesses stated that "although the road was reopened today, government officials cautioned citizens against approaching areas occupied by Turkish forces. However, some individuals did not adhere to these instructions, prompting the Turkish army to open fire without causing any casualties among civilians."

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's "historical reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.

In March 2024, Turkiye proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq to combat the PKK, a move that has received a positive response from Baghdad.

According to a Turkish defense ministry official, the proposal aims to enhance cooperation in addressing the PKK's activities along the Iraq-Turkiye border.