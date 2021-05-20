Turkish warplanes strike PKK fighters in Duhok

Shafaq News / A local source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warplanes struck the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) near the city of Dohuk in Kurdistan Region.

The source said that "Turkish warplanes struck two cars of the PKK members in an area near the city of Dohuk, which resulted in the death of all PKK militants.”

The source indicated that the two cars are still burning and the police and civil defense teams were not able to reach the scene for fear of the explosion of the ammunition loaded in the two target cars.

He did not give any further information.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.