Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked on Saturday Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, that "today, Turkish aircrafts struck intensively the village of Keshena in Akre district without causing any causality.”

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.