Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan’s Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-20T20:49:53+0000
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked on Saturday Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, that "today, Turkish aircrafts struck intensively the village of Keshena in Akre district without causing any causality.”

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.

related

Duhok: Displacement camps will not be closed unless it is safe for the displaced to repatriate

Date: 2021-01-12 11:14:35
Duhok: Displacement camps will not be closed unless it is safe for the displaced to repatriate

Dozens of Peshmerga organize a protest in Duhok

Date: 2021-02-24 10:02:07
Dozens of Peshmerga organize a protest in Duhok

Turkish army attacks a village in Duhok with heavy Machine gun

Date: 2020-09-18 12:04:48
Turkish army attacks a village in Duhok with heavy Machine gun

Turkish artillery attacks areas in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-17 10:45:02
Turkish artillery attacks areas in Duhok

Turkish airstrikes on a village in Duhok governorate

Date: 2020-08-19 12:52:19
Turkish airstrikes on a village in Duhok governorate

25,000 tourists visited Duhok in the first month of 2021

Date: 2021-02-04 12:42:37
25,000 tourists visited Duhok in the first month of 2021

Yazidi’s Baba Sheikh to his burial place

Date: 2020-10-02 10:14:10
Yazidi’s Baba Sheikh to his burial place

Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok

Date: 2020-12-18 12:16:28
Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan ‘Duhok