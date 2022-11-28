Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok Governorate areas today, Monday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish warplanes struck PKK locations in Al-Amadiyah district, north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan.

He did not provide further details about the size of damage or casualties, but smoke rose into the sky in uninhabited areas.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.